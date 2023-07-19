News 9 Teams Up With Sunbeam Family Services To Raise $2,500

By: News 9

News 9 and Sunbeam Family Services have been working together on the Building Brighter Futures campaign for Oklahoma children.

Teacher Mike Fadum said after the pandemic he could see regression among his students. He saw the mental health effects in his own kids and the children he's fostered since 2019.

Fadum said Sunbeam was there to help the kids navigate their struggles which also made it easier on him and his wife.

"I mean, it's stressful because, you know. For us there, there's three of them. At times it's a lot. But they make it worth it,” said Fadum.

Sunbeam is asking Oklahomans to continue supporting mental health services for the youngest Oklahomans.

News 9 is trying to help raise $2,500 dollars for Sunbeam by the end of Wednesday.

For more information and to donate, click here.