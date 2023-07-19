Hearing Set To Appoint Judge For Lawsuit Involving Oklahoma City Methodist Church

By: News 9

-

A lawsuit filed by Church of the Servant, an Oklahoma City church near Northwest 5th Street and North Broadway Broadway Avenue, has still not been appointed a judge to oversee the case.

The church requested the lawsuit be transferred from the original judge assigned to the case, Richard Ogden, to Judge Aletia Timmons. A request which was granted by a third judge.

However, the Oklahoma Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church requested the lawsuit not be transferred to Timmons, but rather back to Judge Ogden, which was granted on Tuesday.

Now, a new hearing has been set for Aug. 1 to decide which judge will actually oversee the lawsuit.