9-Year-Old Starts Fishing Lure Company

For a lot of us, it is the American dream to own our own business, but for nine-year-old Weston, he’s already figured that out, and he’s making it happen right now.

“I think the first time we took him he was probably two or three years old,” said Cody Hurley, Weston’s dad.

Since that initial fishing trip, it has been hard to keep a reel out of Weston’s hand.

“I just got to go outside, and I got to have fun,” said Weston Hurley.

With his love for fishing, it didn’t take much to spike his curiosity for lures.

“I got a fish tying jig a couple of years ago and he wanted to learn how to do it,” said Cody.

“I started doing it and I loved it, and then we started seeing these on TikTok,” said Weston.

That was the start of Weston and his dad making lures for what was supposed to be just for family.

“But my wife posted it on Facebook and it kind of went viral, went crazy,” said Cody.

So, under the watchful eyes of his parents the business was started.

“Ginger baits, so it kind of fits him,” said Cody.

Just two weeks into the new business they even caught the attention of our own meteorologist Lacey Swope.

“I thought wow that was amazing that news found out about this,” said Weston.

At nine years old Weston has already learned his first lesson in business.

“Money doesn’t fall from the trees,” said Weston.

“I told him if he was going to sell them, he was going to have to talk to the customers, and tell them thank you, and take the money, and you appreciate the orders and all that good stuff,” said Cody.

One of the benefits of running a business you love is getting to test the product.

“They can’t resist the bubble gum pink,” said Weston, pulling a pink lure of his own design out of the water.

“He’s a pretty smart kid. Sometimes a little too smart for his own good,” said Cody.

Business is really booming for the young business owners, they recently added two in-store locations to purchase Ginger Baits, Trace’s Tackle Plus in Lexington and Just For Fun Sports Bait and Tackle in Pawnee. Bait may also be purchased through the website www.gingerbaits.com