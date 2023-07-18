Health Department Offering Larvicide To Combat Spike In Mosquito Population

The Cleveland County Health Department is cautioning people about standing water left by the recent storms, which may increase the mosquito population that could potentially carry the West Nile virus.

While there have not been any recorded cases of West Nile in Cleveland County this year, cases have occurred in Oklahoma in the past. The virus has the potential to be deadly in rare cases.

"A small percentage of people will develop flu-like symptoms. So fever, chills, headache. And for some people, it can be serious enough to develop encephalitis, which is brain swelling," said Amy Allen, environmental health supervisor at the Cleveland County Health Department.

To help prevent West Nile cases, the Cleveland County Health Department is offering free larvicide packets to the public. The packets can be picked up at the Health Department's Norman location at 250 12th Ave. NE.

Using the larvicide packets is as simple as tossing them into standing water, where mosquitoes often lay their eggs. Allen said the larvicide stays active for 28 days.

"It's going to dissolve and release these little granules. These granules are where the bacteria are and it will dissolve in the water. It will get small enough and mixed in well enough so that the larvae will eventually eat it," Allen explained.

Allen advised people to remove standing water when possible.

"The kind of thing you find in the saucer of a potted plant or under a kid's toy or even in a clogged gutter," said Allen. "Just a bottlecap's worth of water can be enough for some mosquito species to lay their eggs."

In addition, Allen suggested that people prevent mosquito bites by using window and door screens, covers for strollers, and EPA-registered mosquito repellents.

Allen said the West Nile virus came through Oklahoma about two decades ago. Since then, human infections have occurred every now and then. Allen regularly catches mosquitoes and sends them away for testing.

Another disease carried by mosquitoes is malaria. Recently, there have been several cases of locally-acquired malaria in Texas and Florida. But Allen said there have not been any cases in Oklahoma.