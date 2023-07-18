Man Armed With Butter Knife Attempts Escape From Police At Edmond Hospital, Police Say

-

A man attempted to escape police custody at an Edmond hospital last week while armed with a butter knife. Edmond police said it was 32-year-old Justin Turner’s second time to run from officers in two days.

The officer on watch was caught off guard when Turner bolted from his hospital room. Police said moments before, Turner was asleep.

Turner ran through the halls looking for a getaway while holding a knife in his hand, police said came from a dinner tray. Turner was admitted to the hospital the day before because of a collapsed lung from a motorcycle crash. He was fleeing from police on his bike and drove into a muddy field hitting his chest on the handlebars. Police said Turner was wanted for violating a Victim’s Protective Order.

“A woman called in that her boyfriend had broken in, assaulted her and took off,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Department.

Turner was also accused of assaulting an officer. As seen in the officer’s body camera footage he swung the knife at the officer several times despite being tased.

Turner took the elevator to the first floor where several officers were waiting for him. He was tased and fell to the ground where officers handcuffed him.

Turner faces a long list of felony complaints stemming from the VPO violation, pursuit, and hospital escape. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Turner also faces a DUI and drug-related charges.