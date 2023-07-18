Police: Body Found On NE Oklahoma City Golf Course


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 4:32 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A body was found Tuesday morning on a golf course in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.

The body was found on the Lincoln Park Golf Course near Northeast 36th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police said the call came out as dead on arrival, and police have since cleared the scene.

It is unknown if the death was natural or suspicious.

Police have not released any other information.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 18th, 2023

July 18th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 18th, 2023