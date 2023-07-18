By: News 9

Police: Body Found On NE Oklahoma City Golf Course

-

A body was found Tuesday morning on a golf course in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.

The body was found on the Lincoln Park Golf Course near Northeast 36th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police said the call came out as dead on arrival, and police have since cleared the scene.

It is unknown if the death was natural or suspicious.

Police have not released any other information.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.