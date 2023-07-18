Heat Advisories For Tuesday, Possible Storms On Wednesday

Heat advisories are out again on Tuesday, with highs soaring into the upper 90s and low 100s.

Heat index could reach 110 degrees, and there will be a slight chance for isolated showers and storms Wednesday morning.

Chances of rain and storms are 20% or less, but highs back to 100 degrees again Wednesday afternoon.

A complex of storms will try to form in the northwest Wednesday night. A cold front brings some relief on Thursday!

Storm chances go behind the front Thursday night.