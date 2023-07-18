Heat Advisories For Tuesday, Possible Storms On Wednesday

Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 5:53 am
Heat advisories are out again on Tuesday, with highs soaring into the upper 90s and low 100s.
Heat index could reach 110 degrees, and there will be a slight chance for isolated showers and storms Wednesday morning.
Chances of rain and storms are 20% or less, but highs back to 100 degrees again Wednesday afternoon.
A complex of storms will try to form in the northwest Wednesday night. A cold front brings some relief on Thursday!
Storm chances go behind the front Thursday night.
