Heat Advisories For Tuesday, Possible Storms On Wednesday


Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 5:53 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Heat advisories are out again on Tuesday, with highs soaring into the upper 90s and low 100s.

Heat index could reach 110 degrees, and there will be a slight chance for isolated showers and storms Wednesday morning.

Chances of rain and storms are 20% or less, but highs back to 100 degrees again Wednesday afternoon.

A complex of storms will try to form in the northwest Wednesday night. A cold front brings some relief on Thursday!

Storm chances go behind the front Thursday night. 
