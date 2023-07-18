Oklahoma City Schools Select Location For New Middle School

Tuesday, July 18th 2023, 5:42 am
Oklahoma City Public Schools has selected a location for the new, combined Wheeler and Capitol Hill Middle Schools.
The new location, near Southeast 25th Street and South High Avenue, will be the location for one of several paid for by the district's bond program.
The district released renderings of what the new school should look like, but there is no word on when it will open.
