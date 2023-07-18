OG&E Shares Tips To Save Energy And Money This Summer

-

As temperatures begin to rise, energy consumption also rises, which can lead to higher utility bills.

OG&E said there are easy changes customers can make to take control of your energy bill.

An OG&E spokesperson, Carson Cunningham, said turning the thermostat up by just one degree can account for 3% of your energy cost.

Cunningham also said that customers should keep the air moving, as a ceiling fan and a light bulb use the same amount of energy.

Customers can save money by choosing the right cooking method, Cunningham said, as an oven uses 70% more energy than a microwave.

Cunningham also said Oklahomans should be aware of what time they do household chores.

“Your dryer can use a lot of energy, especially if you use it in that high demand portion of the day in the 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. window," Cunningham said. "So, I recommend doing it in the cool part of the day, which is early morning or late at night."

OG&E said it is always ready to help customers.

