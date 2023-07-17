Police Respond To Shooting At Inn Deemed ‘Dangerous’ In Lawsuit From OKC

-

Another shooting this weekend at what a lawsuit called “one of the most dangerous places in Oklahoma County.” This is the first major incident since Oklahoma City sued the Plaza Inn, they needed to add layers of security, or close down.

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at the Plaza Inn that sent one person to the hospital. Police are still looking for the suspect in the shooting, but the victim did survive.

“Sunday around 11:15 officers were called to a hotel near 3200 South I35 service road on gunshots in the area. Police arrived there, and a victim was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to their thigh,” said MSgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police.

This is one of hundreds of incidents at the hotel over the last few years. Reports from Oklahoma City Police show they responded to more than 750 calls from October of 2022 through April 2023.

The calls range from disturbance calls to requests for extra patrol, but they’re all calls that led to a lawsuit from the city.

In a lawsuit filed by the city May 9th, the city named several incidents at the Plaza Inn. The last two incidents before the suit were filed include a kidnapping call on April 4th which led to a suspect barricading himself inside a room of the hotel, and a shooting April 10th, and a stabbing involving a machete on April 11th.

The lawsuit says, “complete closure or mandatory restrictions” at the Plaza Inn are necessary to “maintain public health and to protect the community from harm.” The city refers to the hotel as “one of the most dangerous places in Oklahoma County…”

The city says the Plaza Inn is home to “extreme violence, drug distribution and prostitution activity,” adding that it “Is being used in such a manner as to be a public nuisance.”

According to the lawsuit, the city provided previous nuisance notices to Plaza Inn owners and managers that have all “essentially been ignored.”

The city is asking that the hotel “have enough armed CLEET Certified security guards to help stop violent acts from occurring inside the courtyard areas and outside in the parking lot by being on the property 24 hours a day and seven days a week.”

The Plaza Inn has kept their doors open since the suit was filed in May, and police were back on the property this weekend. Oklahoma City police are investigating the Sunday morning shooting and ask anybody with information on the incident to call Crimestoppers.