Suspect's Family Assists Law Enforcement In Ending NW OKC Standoff

-

A suspect was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly pointed a gun at an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputy. The incident led to a three-hour long standoff in northwest Oklahoma City.

Related: Sheriff's Office Identifies Man Accused Of Leading Deputies On Chase, 3-Hour Standoff

The Oklahoma County Sheriff said 35-year-old Casey Moynahan’s crime-spree started with a high-speed pursuit near Newcastle.

“This started as a traffic infraction,” Sheriff Tommie Johnson with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Moynahan fled that traffic stop and a pursuit ensued with Oklahoma County deputies. The chase eventually included Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Oklahoma City Police. Moynahan led law enforcement to his family's home near Northwest 32nd and Villa Avenue.

“He fled and came to this residence here because it was familiar to him,” Johnson said. “It’s where his folks are.”

Deputies ran after Moynahan inside the home but quickly retreated when he pulled a gun out.

“He then presented a firearm and pointed it at one of our deputies,” Johnson said.

Moynahan refused to come out of the home. The tactical team was called to secure the scene and convince the armed suspect to surrender. Moynahan's family also assisted in ending the three-hour long standoff.

“We work with the family, and we work with loved ones to try and get them to come out,” Johnson said. “No one wants anything bad to happen and we want every situation to end like this.”

Sheriff Johnson said the standoff ended peacefully and Moynahan was taken into custody.

“No one was hurt,” Johnson said. “No one on the law enforcement side and the suspect was also Ok and safe as well.”

Moynahan was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on three felony offenses.