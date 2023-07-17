Okla. Humane Society Now Able To Pay Animal Fosters Through New Partnership

Okla. Humane Society Now Able To Pay Animal Fosters

-

The need for fosters keeps growing here in the metro, and the Oklahoma Humane Society says their partnership with BestyBNB will help. They also say it will heavily benefit their one-of-a-kind animal advocacy program.

"One of the best things we can do for them is just step in and give them a place to stay for a bit," said Rachel Findley, VP of Development for the Oklahoma Humane Society.

That's why they've partnered with BestyBNB to make it a paying gig.

"The technology platform is really wonderful and they do all the vetting of fosters and background checks," Findley said.

Brittany Cook runs the animal advocacy program, which is Oklahoma Humane's one of a kind program for victims of domestic violence.

"65% of victims with pets will not flee DV for fear of what would happen to their pets," saidCook. "I mean a lot of times this is the only unconditional love they've ever experienced and this is their family."

Her program gives the pets somewhere to go.

“Because DV shelters don't often have a place where their animals could come with them," Rachel explained.

But there's just one problem.

"I can't place animals if I don't have somewhere to put them," she said.

Fostering in the Animal Advocacy Program requires a longer commitment than regular fostering.

"People that utilize our animal advocacy program sometimes need a couple of months to get into safe housing and get back on their feet," said Rachel.

Brittany hopes BestyBNB will bring in more long-term fosters, so they can reunite more families.

"Yes, that's the ultimate goal,” said Cook. "The great thing about this program is these animals are being reunited with their owners."

At the end of the day, they just need a place to stay.

"Give them some love and some time in your home,” said Findley. “That really makes a big difference."

For more information on the Oklahoma Humane Society’s animal advocacy program, click here.