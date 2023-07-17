Oklahoma City Police Annual Report: 1.5 Million Calls Processed, Answered In Under Seconds

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police have released their annual report for 2022.

The report said the department processed 1.5 million 911 calls, 78 percent of which were answered in 10 seconds or less.

The department also conducted 74 murder investigations, of that 73 percent were committed with a gun.

Arson cases are up, but burglary, larceny and vehicle thefts are all down from 2018. However, Catalytic converter thefts jumped: 825 were stolen last year, costing victims around $1 million.