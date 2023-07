By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama has a recipe for Brazilian cheese bread, a great side dish for the summer.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups tapioca flour 1/2 cup grated white cheddar, Parmesan or Romano cheese 2/3 cup milk 1/3 cup olive oil 1 egg

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a mini muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Add all of the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour the batter into the mini muffin pans till they are almost to the top. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool for 5 minutes and then serve.

For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.