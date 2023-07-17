Sassy Mama: Cheesy Garlic Potatoes

By: News 9

News 9's Sassy Mama is treating us to her summertime side dishes.

Ingredients:

1 pound small mini red or yellow potatoes 1 stick unsalted butter 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated 2 tablespoon Dano’s Cheesoning Seasoning 1 teaspoon minced garlic 1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Clean and dry potatoes. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Then score the cut sides in quarter inch strips. In a small bowl, combine the softened butter with the Dano seasoning, minced, garlic, and salt. Stir in the Parmesan cheese and spread over the bottom of a 9 x 9 baking pan. Set the potatoes score side down. ﻿Bake for 25 minutes or until potatoes are crispy on the bottom. Serve warm.

For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.