Sassy Mama: Cheesy Garlic Potatoes
Monday, July 17th 2023, 4:35 pm
By:
News 9
News 9's Sassy Mama is treating us to her summertime side dishes.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound small mini red or yellow potatoes
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoon Dano’s Cheesoning Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Clean and dry potatoes. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Then score the cut sides in quarter inch strips.
- In a small bowl, combine the softened butter with the Dano seasoning, minced, garlic, and salt.
- Stir in the Parmesan cheese and spread over the bottom of a 9 x 9 baking pan.
- Set the potatoes score side down.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until potatoes are crispy on the bottom. Serve warm.
For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.