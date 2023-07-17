Sassy Mama: Cheesy Garlic Potatoes


Monday, July 17th 2023, 4:35 pm

By: News 9


News 9's Sassy Mama is treating us to her summertime side dishes.

Ingredients:

  1. 1 pound small mini red or yellow potatoes
  2. 1 stick unsalted butter
  3. 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  4. 2 tablespoon Dano’s Cheesoning Seasoning
  5. 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  6. 1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
  2. Clean and dry potatoes. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise. Then score the cut sides in quarter inch strips.
  3. In a small bowl, combine the softened butter with the Dano seasoning, minced, garlic, and salt.
  4. Stir in the Parmesan cheese and spread over the bottom of a 9 x 9 baking pan.
  5. Set the potatoes score side down.
  6. ﻿Bake for 25 minutes or until potatoes are crispy on the bottom. Serve warm.

For more Sassy Mama recipes, visit @carynsassymamaross on Instagram.
