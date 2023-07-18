Infant In 'Very Critical Condition'; Ponca City Police Arrest Caregiver

-

An infant was in "very critical condition" after suffering head trauma in the hands of the baby's caregiver, Ponca City Police said.

On Friday at about 11:49 a.m., staff at AllianceHealth reported that a 2-month-old brought in by ambulance had a suspicious head injury, police said. The baby was taken to Oklahoma Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City for surgery.

Detectives interviewed 26-year-old Holly Marie Sheppard, the only caregiver present when the baby was injured, police said. She initially claimed she did not know how the 2-month-old got hurt, but she later said she dropped the infant twice.

However, doctors told detectives that the baby's injuries did not appear to be the result of a fall, police said.

As of Monday afternoon, the infant remained in very critical condition at Oklahoma Children's Hospital, investigators said.

Police arrested Sheppard for child neglect, child abuse and obstruction of justice. She was being held on a $500,000 bond at the Kay County Detention Center.