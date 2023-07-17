SEC Media Days Moving To Dallas In 2024 With Addition Of Oklahoma, Texas, Commissioner Says

By: News On 6, News 9

Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, announced Monday that SEC Media Days in 2024 will be held at the Omni Hotel in Dallas from July 15-18.

This year, SEC Media Days is in Nashville and News 9's Chris Williams was there when Commissioner Sankey made the announcement.

The event next year will be the first time in Texas for the SEC and it will be the first year the Sooners and Longhorns will participate.

