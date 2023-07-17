SEC Media Days Moving To Dallas In 2024 With Addition Of Oklahoma, Texas, Commissioner Says


Monday, July 17th 2023, 3:16 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


NASHVILLE, Tenn. -

Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, announced Monday that SEC Media Days in 2024 will be held at the Omni Hotel in Dallas from July 15-18.

This year, SEC Media Days is in Nashville and News 9's Chris Williams was there when Commissioner Sankey made the announcement.

The event next year will be the first time in Texas for the SEC and it will be the first year the Sooners and Longhorns will participate.

Big 12 Media Days wrapped up last week in Arlington, Texas, and you can find more coverage on that by CLICKING HERE.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 17th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 18th, 2023