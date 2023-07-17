1 Injured After Being Slashed By Knife At SE Oklahoma City Pharmacy


Monday, July 17th 2023, 2:42 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured after they were slashed by a knife Monday afternoon at a southeast Oklahoma City pharmacy, police said.

The incident happened at a Walgreens near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

Oklahoma City Police said a male and a female got into an altercation when the man allegedly slashed the woman.

The victim was treated on scene, and no arrests were made, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
