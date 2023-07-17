1 Injured After Being Slashed By Knife At SE Oklahoma City Pharmacy

Monday, July 17th 2023, 2:42 pm
One person was injured after they were slashed by a knife Monday afternoon at a southeast Oklahoma City pharmacy, police said.
The incident happened at a Walgreens near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard.
Oklahoma City Police said a male and a female got into an altercation when the man allegedly slashed the woman.
The victim was treated on scene, and no arrests were made, police said.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
June 7th, 2023
May 31st, 2023
May 22nd, 2023
July 19th, 2023
July 19th, 2023
July 18th, 2023