1 Injured After Being Slashed By Knife At SE Oklahoma City Pharmacy

By: News 9

One person was injured after they were slashed by a knife Monday afternoon at a southeast Oklahoma City pharmacy, police said.

The incident happened at a Walgreens near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

Oklahoma City Police said a male and a female got into an altercation when the man allegedly slashed the woman.

The victim was treated on scene, and no arrests were made, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.