More Space, More Collection: Oklahoma City Museum Of Art Expansion On Horizon


Monday, July 17th 2023, 9:49 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art has unveiled plans to expand its downtown location.

Plans submitted with the city revealed that the museum is looking to demolish an abandoned bank across from its location near City Hall.

Museum leaders said the additional space will allow the museum to generate new revenue and display more of its collection.

Staff said they're only able to display a portion of its collection due to space issues.

The timeline for the expansion plans is currently unknown.
