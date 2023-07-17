Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Northwestern Okla. Until 11 p.m.


Monday, July 17th 2023, 3:58 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Monday evening we may see a few storms in the northwest, but they should weaken as they move in.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Dewey, Garfield, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward County until 11 p.m.

Heat advisories are out on Monday as highs will climb into the 90s and low 100s.

The heat index will be a factor with dewpoints in the 70s. Heat indices will range from 100 to 110 degrees across the state.

The heat dome strengthens over the next couple of days, but a cold front arrives Thursday. This will knock about 10 degrees off of our highs. Storm chances return Friday. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 17th, 2023

July 18th, 2023

July 13th, 2023

July 12th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 18th, 2023