Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Parts Of Northwestern Okla. Until 11 p.m.

By: News 9

-

Monday evening we may see a few storms in the northwest, but they should weaken as they move in.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Dewey, Garfield, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, Noble, Woods and Woodward County until 11 p.m.

Heat advisories are out on Monday as highs will climb into the 90s and low 100s.

The heat index will be a factor with dewpoints in the 70s. Heat indices will range from 100 to 110 degrees across the state.

The heat dome strengthens over the next couple of days, but a cold front arrives Thursday. This will knock about 10 degrees off of our highs. Storm chances return Friday.