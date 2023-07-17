Dodgers Travel To El Paso Following Wins Against Sacramento

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Dodgers will travel to El Paso to take on the Chihuahuas on Tuesday, after winning all three games of the team's series against Sacramento.

The Dodgers swept the series against the River Cats on Friday, Saturday and Sunday's games, winning 5-3, 7-3 and 6-4 respectively.

Now, the Dodgers travel to El Paso to play the Chihuahuas, who they previously played in June, winning four games out of a six-game series.

The Reno Aces are 51-39 for the season, while the Dodgers sit at 60-28.

Tuesday's game begins at 8:35 p.m.