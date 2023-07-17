By: News 9

Man Accused Of Leading Police On Chase That Ended With SW Oklahoma City Crash

-

A pursuit ended in a crash Sunday evening in southwestern Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Police said.

Police said a driver was spotted at around 11:30 p.m. dragging a chain-linked fence behind their vehicle.

Authorities said the driver then sped away, before being stopped a second time.

After being stopped, an officer tried to remove the fence from the car when the driver drove off again, dragging the officer behind them.

Officers said the driver hit another car on the road before police performed a maneuver on the vehicle, bringing the chase to an end near Southwest 49th Street and South Walker Avenue

Police said no one was hurt.

An Oklahoma City Police report identified the driver as 24-year-old Jordan McBride.

McBride was taken into custody when the chase ended, police said.