Severe Thunderstorm Watch Active For Portion Of Oklahoma Until 2 AM; Wind And Hail Are Main Threats

Sunday, July 16th 2023, 7:26 pm
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is active for several counties in central and western Oklahoma until 2 a.m.
Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward counties should stay weather-aware until at least 2 a.m.
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel says the main threats of this storm will be wind and small hail. The system is moving south in Kansas at around 30 mph.
