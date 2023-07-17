By: News 9

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Active For Portion Of Oklahoma Until 2 AM; Wind And Hail Are Main Threats

-

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is active for several counties in central and western Oklahoma until 2 a.m.

Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Kingfisher, Major, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward counties should stay weather-aware until at least 2 a.m.

Meteorologist Justin Rudicel says the main threats of this storm will be wind and small hail. The system is moving south in Kansas at around 30 mph.

