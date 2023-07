By: News 9

-

With those high temperatures-- the unhoused are face with limited places to find relief.

The Oklahoma City Police Department knows how complex and difficult the situation can be and to help out, they shared a list of resources for people in the community.

Below is a list of community partners to call if you or someone you know needs help.

OKC Action Center: 405-297-2535 The Homeless Alliance: 405-824-4396 Mental Health Association: 405-252-0218 Heartline Support: 211 Downtown OKC Green Team: 405-240-1944 Hope Community Services: 405-634-4400 Upward Transitions: 405-232-5507 Regional Food Bank: 205-972-1111