Shooting Injures Man At Plaza Inn Motel In Oklahoma City, Police Say


Sunday, July 16th 2023, 6:20 pm

By: News 9


A man was rushed to the hospital after Oklahoma City Police say he was shot in the leg at a south Oklahoma City motel.

OCPD said the victim was arguing with another person when he was shot at the Plaza Inn Motel on S. Prospect Ave.

The victim lost a lot of blood and was barely conscious when EMSA arrived and took him to the hospital.

No suspect information was given.

Back in May, the Plaza Inn was reported to be forced to shutdown after city officials asked a judge to declare the site a public nuisance.

A May court filing called it "one of the most dangerous places in Oklahoma City."

No word yet on if or when that shutdown could happen.


