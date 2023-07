By: News 9

Man Arrested, Accused Of Stalking After Tripping Silent Alarm At Oklahoma City Home, Police Say

-

A silent alarm sends police racing to a SE Oklahoma City home where they arrested a man for stalking.

Police arrived to find Steven Webb standing in front of a woman's home near SE 55th and Bryant with a gun.

Investigators said the incident was domestic related.

Webb is being held on a $200,000 bond.