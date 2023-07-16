Block Party Held To Celebrate Grand Opening Of The Willa D. Rec Center


Saturday, July 15th 2023, 7:10 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Willa D. Johnson Rec Center held a block party to celebrate it's grand opening on Saturday.

Willa D. Johnson represented the northeast community as the first Black woman on the Oklahoma City council.

"I know she's looking and just smiling knowing that this is a facility that she wanted for the children in the community, said Niiki Nice, Oklahoma City Councilwoman Ward 7.

Guests in attendance got to meet Rumble from the OKC Thunder, enjoy free food and meet members of the OKC Dodgers.

While the center celebrated it's opening Saturday, the center doesn't officially open until Monday.
