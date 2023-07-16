'Having So Much Fun': Down Syndrome Association Of Central Oklahoma Hosts Annual Summer Basketball Camp

Kids and adults with down syndrome had the opportunity to hit the court and work on their basketball game this weekend. One family says the basketball camp is the highlight of their summer, and the coach says it’s an honor to run it.

“It’s not what they can’t do, it’s what they can do,” said head coach Jerry Dockery. “They’re so appreciative, they’re so loving, and they enjoy the sport.”

“She’s constantly asking when is it going to be basketball camp again because she just enjoys it so much,” said Ashley Papiritis. She and her daughter, Abby, attend the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma basketball camp every summer.

“We love that they can come and work on skills that they may not have the opportunity to work on at other camps,” said Ashley.

The camp is a safe space to her daughter.

“For our community there’s just not as many that exist out there,” she explained.

But she says there's a reason this camp stands out.

“Coach Jerry is fantastic,” said Ashley. “He is so good at relating to the kiddos, understanding where they need to be pushed, what they need to do or where they may need a little break.”

“I think it just gives them some place to call their own really,” Coach Jerry said. “A lot of people don’t really work with this kind of community, so don’t really understand the capability versus the incapability of what they can do.”

This perspective is everything for Coach Jerry.

“I get so caught up in the execution of camp and look at them,” he said as the kids played together behind him. “They could care less what we do, they’re just having so much fun.”

Saturday was the last day of camp for this summer, but Coach Jerry says they’ll be back next summer for their 10 year anniversary.