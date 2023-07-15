Driver In Custody After Fleeing Police, Crashing Into NW Oklahoma City Business


Saturday, July 15th 2023, 3:36 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A person that fled police and crashed into a building Saturday afternoon in Oklahoma City is in custody, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the driver of a black truck drove off when an officer tried to engage in a traffic stop.

OCPD said the driver lost control and hit a building at the intersection of NW 10th and Meridian Ave.

Police said the suspect tried to run away but was quickly caught.

The extent of the damage to the building is unclear at this time.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 
