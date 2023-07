By: News 9

34-Year-Old Man Drowns In Ponca City Pool, Authorities Say

A man is dead after drowning in a Ponca City pool on Friday, authorities say.

Earl Howe, 34, was swimming in a residential pool around 9 p.m. and was found unresponsive at the bottom, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He was taken to a local hospital where medical staff declared him dead.

