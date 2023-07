By: News 9

Shawnee Community Unites For Benefit Concert After Tornado Outbreak

News 9 was joined by April Grant and Mayor Ed Bolt to discuss Shawnee's upcoming benefit concert.

The Shawnee community is coming together for a benefit concert following a tornado outbreak in April.

The event will be July 21 at the Ritz of Shawnee from 4:30 p.m. till 10:30 p.m.

For more information about the benefit concert, click here.