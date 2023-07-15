Actors Strike Could Impact Oklahoma’s Growing Film Industry

The SAG-AFTRA actors union is on strike. With the film industry growing in Oklahoma, including the recent filming of “Twisters” in downtown Oklahoma City, the strike could be felt here.

Members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union issued a strike. It’s been a while since both the actors and writers unions went on strike.

“It was 1960 and Ronald Reagan was the president of SAG,” said Kate Melton, an Oklahoma City-based acting coach.

Melton is a former actress who lived in Los Angeles for 20 years.

“When I was 11, I actually went to my very first audition in Dallas and it was for an Adam Sandler film called Spanglish,” Melton said.

Melton grew up to play Daphne in the live-action film Scooby Doo Curse of the Lake Monster.

“I’m able to educate actors on kind of what’s going on and sort of be an advocate for the voices here in this state,” Melton said.

Actors want increases in base pay and residuals, but Melton says an AI clause in the contracts is a big reason.

“They may tell you that they need to do a scan of you,” Melton said.

Basically, the scan creates an AI version of a person that can be used forever.

“They’re able to use my face in anything that they want for the rest of time,” Melton said. “I will not be paid for that, nor do I have to give my consent.”

Melton said this AI portion of the contract comes with little transparency.

“To me that’s very alarming,” Melton said.

The strike could impact the film industry felt in Oklahoma City.

“It’s going to cause a shutdown, I believe,” Melton said.

However, Melton believes Oklahoma will say "action" again soon.

“We really need to make sure that we’re standing in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA, because at the end of the day, it’s going to benefit the film community here,” Melton said.

To learn more about the SAG-AFTRA strike and to read about updates visit sagaftrastrike.org