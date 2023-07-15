Police Searching For 16-Year-Old After He Allegedly Shot, Killed His Brother

According to an affidavit, police believe that Cody Reed and his brother Cameron Reed got into a fight outside the house, and that’s when Cody shot his brother.

Yesterday around 2:30, police say 16-year-old Cody and his brother 18-year-old Cameron fought outside their house.

According to court documents, witnesses saw Cody take the gun from his waistband and shoot Cameron once.

The documents add that Cameron made it back inside the house before dying.

“When officers arrived, they found one person who was deceased, and that person appeared to be shot to death,” said Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Documents add that witnesses also heard only one shot and that video from neighbor’s cameras showed Cody running away.

Neighbors were inside their house, taking cover after hearing the gunshot. They believe they saw him.

Cody has not been arrested. Police believe he took off with the gun, they ask if you have any information on this to call the homicide tip line.