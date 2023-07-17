Police Open Murder-Suicide Investigation After 2 Found Dead In Norman


Monday, July 17th 2023, 4:20 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

Norman Police have confirmed they have opened a murder-suicide investigation after two people were found dead Friday in Norman.

Police said they responded to the scene near East Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southeast.

Police say they found a male and a female inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 17th, 2023

July 17th, 2023

July 17th, 2023

July 17th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 17th, 2023

July 17th, 2023

July 17th, 2023

July 17th, 2023