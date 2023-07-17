By: News 9

Police Open Murder-Suicide Investigation After 2 Found Dead In Norman

-

Norman Police have confirmed they have opened a murder-suicide investigation after two people were found dead Friday in Norman.

Police said they responded to the scene near East Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southeast.

Police say they found a male and a female inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



