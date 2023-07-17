Police Open Murder-Suicide Investigation After 2 Found Dead In Norman

Monday, July 17th 2023, 4:20 pm
Norman Police have confirmed they have opened a murder-suicide investigation after two people were found dead Friday in Norman.
Police said they responded to the scene near East Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southeast.
Police say they found a male and a female inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
