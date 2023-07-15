2 Dead After Norman Shooting, Police Investigate

By: News 9

Norman Police have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting that killed two near East Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southeast.

Police say they found a male and a female inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say they are not looking for a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



