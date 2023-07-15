2 Dead After Norman Shooting, Police Investigate

Friday, July 14th 2023, 10:54 pm
Norman Police have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting that killed two near East Lindsey Street and 24th Avenue Southeast.
Police say they found a male and a female inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police say they are not looking for a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
