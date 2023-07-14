By: News 9

2 Arrested, Accused Of Leading Officers On Stolen Motorcycle Chase Through Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a couple accused of leading officers on a stolen motorcycle pursuit through Oklahoma City.

Investigators said an officer confirmed the bike was stolen.

Police say they tried to initiate a stop when the driver led them on a pursuit.

Officers said the suspects got on Interstate 40 near Meridian Avenue, driving the wrong way.

Police said the suspects tried to run when their motorcycle stopped, but were quickly taken into custody.