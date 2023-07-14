Oklahoma City's First Black Woman Council Member Remembered At New Recreation Center

-

City leaders and members of the community are celebrating the completion of the Willa D. Johnson Recreation Center.

“She's not just a building. She's a great person with a great story behind that name,” Mayor David Holt said.

It’s a story of resilience. Johnson represented the Northeast community as the first Black woman on the Oklahoma City Council. She served until 2007, but she continued to push for opportunities in her community.

Voters approved the project in 2017 as part of MAPS 3.

“This is what she was really holding on for. She was ready to go for months,” Warren Johnson said.

She passed away last year, but Friday Oklahomans are celebrating the fruits of her labor.

“I know she's looking and just smiling knowing that this is a facility that she wanted for the children in the community,” Nikki Nice said.

Members of her family like her son, Johnson, were able to see what services will be offered in this predominantly Black community.

The center is addressing the needs of younger kids and adults.

“Fitness, health disparities, education was my mother's big thing. She did it for everything that this building could provide for the community so, I’m really hoping that especially the African American community of Oklahoma City takes advantage,” Johnson said.

This center isn't just a culmination of her work and dreams but her legacy. Her grandson Mason Givens will be working at the rec.

“I can love and adore her for the rest of eternity while walking through these halls. To know that this is the hard work that she's done, all the late nights in the office. This is that hard work and it's beautiful,” Givens said.

The Rec Center officially opens on Monday. Memberships for children range from $10-15 and adults from $15-25. Day passes are $6 for adults and $5 for kids.