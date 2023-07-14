Inspiring Story: Brain Injury Can't Diminish Teen's Love For Reading Letters


Friday, July 14th 2023, 5:28 pm



BETHANY, Okla. -

A mom’s request on social media leads to an Oklahoma teenager receiving hundreds of letters. Some of those letters are from countries across the globe.

Gretchen Reed noticed how much her son Levi loved to read the mail coming into his room at Bethany Children's Health Center.

After a brain injury brought on by hydrocephalus, Levi is working to relearn everything from walking to hearing.

One thing he hasn’t lost is his love of reading.

News 9’s Colby Thelen went to Bethany to find out what the letters mean to Levi and his family.
