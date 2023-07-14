Caught On Camera: Police Arrest Walmart Employee Accused Of Robbing, Assaulting Customer

Friday, July 14th 2023, 4:20 pm
Edmond Police have released body camera footage from an incident where a Walmart employee allegedly injured and robbed a customer.
The woman is accused of snatching an elderly customer's purse and injuring her in the process. The body camera video released Friday showed that the suspect had a different take on the situation.
Police said they also found a jar of marijuana in the employee's purse.
Latrayia Johnson was arrested on robbery, assault and drug possession complaints.
July 14th, 2023
July 15th, 2023
July 15th, 2023
July 14th, 2023
July 15th, 2023