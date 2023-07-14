Caught On Camera: Police Arrest Walmart Employee Accused Of Robbing, Assaulting Customer

By: News 9

Edmond Police have released body camera footage from an incident where a Walmart employee allegedly injured and robbed a customer.

The woman is accused of snatching an elderly customer's purse and injuring her in the process. The body camera video released Friday showed that the suspect had a different take on the situation.

Police said they also found a jar of marijuana in the employee's purse.

Latrayia Johnson was arrested on robbery, assault and drug possession complaints.