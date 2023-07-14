Braum’s Offering Discounted Deals For National Ice Cream Day

By: News 9, News On 6

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, and Braum’s is offering several deals to celebrate.

Braum’s will be offering single-dip ice cream and frozen yogurt cones for $1.30 and double-dip cones for $1.89 on July 16.

All three-pint ice cream and frozen yogurt cartons will be on sale for two for $7 from now until Sunday.

Braum’s is also serving new limited-time sundaes: Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sundae, the M&M Cookie Sundae, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae and the Triple Chocolate Almond Cookie Sundae.