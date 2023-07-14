Braum’s Offering Discounted Deals For National Ice Cream Day

Friday, July 14th 2023, 1:52 pm
National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, and Braum’s is offering several deals to celebrate.
Braum’s will be offering single-dip ice cream and frozen yogurt cones for $1.30 and double-dip cones for $1.89 on July 16.
All three-pint ice cream and frozen yogurt cartons will be on sale for two for $7 from now until Sunday.
Braum’s is also serving new limited-time sundaes: Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Sundae, the M&M Cookie Sundae, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie Sundae and the Triple Chocolate Almond Cookie Sundae.
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023