EMSA Issues Heat Alert After Responding To 14 Heat-Related Calls

Friday, July 14th 2023, 12:52 pm
EMSA has issued another Medical Heat Alert after responding to 14 heat-related illness calls as of Thursday.
EMSA said they also transported nine patients in the metro to the hospital.
A reminder: heat stroke symptoms include dizziness, nausea and confusion. If you start to show signs of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.
The alert is in effect until Sunday.
