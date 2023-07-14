By: News 9

EMSA Issues Heat Alert After Responding To 14 Heat-Related Calls

EMSA has issued another Medical Heat Alert after responding to 14 heat-related illness calls as of Thursday.

EMSA said they also transported nine patients in the metro to the hospital.

A reminder: heat stroke symptoms include dizziness, nausea and confusion. If you start to show signs of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

The alert is in effect until Sunday.