Pet Of The Week: Bernie

Learn how you can adopt Bernie, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.

The adoption Center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Animal Advocacy Program is co-hosting the Safety Donation Drive Pawty with the YWCA’s EmPAWerment ProgramPaws this weekend.

The event will be at Solo’s Park & Pub to benefit victims of domestic violence and their pets July 15 from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.

