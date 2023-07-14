Pet Of The Week: Bernie


Friday, July 14th 2023, 12:32 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Learn how you can adopt Bernie, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.

The adoption Center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Animal Advocacy Program is co-hosting the Safety Donation Drive Pawty with the YWCA’s EmPAWerment ProgramPaws this weekend.

The event will be at Solo’s Park & Pub to benefit victims of domestic violence and their pets July 15 from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.

For more information about the event, click the Facebook link down below.

For more information on adoptions, click here
