Pet Of The Week: Bernie

Friday, July 14th 2023, 12:32 pm
Learn how you can adopt Bernie, our Pet of the Week, from the Oklahoma Humane Society.
The adoption Center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Animal Advocacy Program is co-hosting the Safety Donation Drive Pawty with the YWCA’s EmPAWerment ProgramPaws this weekend.
The event will be at Solo’s Park & Pub to benefit victims of domestic violence and their pets July 15 from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.
For more information about the event, click the Facebook link down below.
For more information on adoptions, click here.
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023
July 14th, 2023