Police Search For Man Accused Of Robbing Person At Knifepoint Near Myriad Gardens

Police are searching for a man accused of robbing someone at knifepoint near the Myriad Gardens.

Oklahoma City Police said the man was last seen wearing a Puma backpack when he fled the scene.

Anyone with any information in connection to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.