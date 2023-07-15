Severe Weather Brings Rain, Hail, Strong Winds Into Oklahoma

By: News 9

The heat and humidity will continue to be dangerous Friday before the risk of storms arrive for parts of northwest Oklahoma.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Canadian, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Major, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Roger Mills, Woods, Woodward until 12 a.m.

The heat index will climb to near 107 in Oklahoma City.

The humidity will come down some over the weekend, so heat indexes will improve especially by Sunday.

Severe Weather Alerts:

9:50 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Blaine, Caddo, and Custer County until 10:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Caddo, Cleveland, Comanche, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Washita County until 12:00 a.m.

9:15 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Blaine, Custer, and Dewey County until 10:00 p.m.

6:45 p.m.: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Kay, Noble, and Payne County until 7:30 p.m.