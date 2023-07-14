CDC Releases Data On Marijuana-Related Emergency Room Visits

By: News 9

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data emergency room visits related to people under the age of 25 consuming marijuana.

According to the study, children ages 11 to 14 across the nation went to the emergency room for cannabis-related issues on average of 184 visits per week.

The average for children under the age of 10 who went to the emergency room due to marijuana during 2022 was 57 visits per week.

The CDC said a likely cause of young children ingesting marijuana is because edibles can be easily mistaken for food or candy.

The agency said for children 11 to 14, the increase was linked to pandemic-related stressors.