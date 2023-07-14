Norman Authorities Encouraging Residents To Obey Road Closure Signs

By: News 9

-

The City of Norman is reminding drivers to not drive around road closure signs or barricades following extreme weather.

Norman city leaders say not only is ignoring road warnings unsafe, but it is also illegal.

Flooded roads and bridges are inspected after closures to check for erosion, but also to make sure the structure has not been compromised, authorities said.

Only when the road or bridge is deemed safe is it reopened for travel.