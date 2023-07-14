Affidavit: 18-Year-Old Shot, Killed By 16-Year-Old Brother In SE Oklahoma City

By: News 9

-

An 18-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by his 16-year-old brother Thursday afternoon in southeast Oklahoma City.

At around 2:25 p.m., OCPD said they responded to a scene of a shooting call near Southeast 67th Street and South Byers Avenue.

Officers on scene said they found 18-year-old Cameron Reed dead inside of a residence in the area.

RELATED: Investigation Underway After 1 Shot, Killed In SE Oklahoma City

OCPD said Reed appeared to have been shot to death.

Investigators said they learned Reed became involved in an altercation with a relative when he was shot.

An arrest affidavit out of Oklahoma County revealed the suspect, Cody James Reed, is the 16-year-old brother of the victim.

The affidavit also said the suspect fled the scene with the weapon after the shooting.

Currently, there are no arrests in this case, but OCPD said anyone with information should call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.