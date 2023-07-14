Southern Oklahoma City Gas Station Closed After Vehicle Crashes Into Store


Friday, July 14th 2023, 7:39 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 7-Eleven gas station in southern Oklahoma City is closed Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into the side of the building, destroying windows and damaging the structure.

The scene is near South Walker Avenue and Interstate 240, where workers at the store said they will be closed as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but Oklahoma City Police are investigating.
