Lightning Causes House Fire, Oklahoma City Firefighters Say


Friday, July 14th 2023, 4:31 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City firefighters respond to an overnight fire sparked by a lightning strike, according to investigators.

Crews arrived to the scene at around 11 p.m. Thursday near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street after a neighbor reported seeing smoke in the area.

Firefighters said the fire was mostly in the attic of the house.

Investigators said no one was inside the house at the time, and no injuries were reported.

